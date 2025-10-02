Nigeria@65: CSOs back subsidy removal, laud Dangote Refinery’s role

ABUJA — As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, a coalition of civil society organizations under the umbrella of Partners for National Economic Progress (PANEP) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as his courage in ending the long-standing petroleum subsidy regime.

At a mega rally in Abuja on Thursday, PANEP also applauded the President for supporting the Dangote Refinery and encouraging local refining initiatives as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Comrade Olayinka Dada said the removal of fuel subsidy had opened new opportunities for economic growth and foreign exchange earnings through fuel exports, stressing that Nigerians are beginning to see the benefits of reforms in the oil and gas sector.

Dada criticized the continuous pushback by some labour and oil sector unions, saying their opposition to reforms does not reflect the wider national interest. He noted that decades of heavy spending on turnaround maintenance of the Warri, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna refineries yielded little result, leaving the country dependent on fuel imports.

“In the spirit of our nation’s independence and liberation, we urge Nigeria to break free from vested interests and support policies that prioritize citizens’ welfare,” he said.

PANEP further stated that recent improvements in local fuel supply, supported by the Dangote Refinery, are helping to stabilize prices, boost domestic availability, and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imports.

The coalition called on the government to remain resolute in implementing energy reforms, assuring that Nigerians are ready to support initiatives that promote transparency, competitiveness, and economic sustainability.