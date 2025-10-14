Nigeria XI vs Benin Republic: Adams makes first start as Ekong benched

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have released their starting line-up ahead of their final 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign match against Benin Republic.

Head coach Erich Chelle has handed Akor Adams his first start for the team following his impressive performance off the bench in the 2-1 win over Lesotho.

Captain William Troost-Ekong starts from the bench, with Benjamin Frederick partnering Semi Ajayi in central defence.

Nigeria head into the decisive encounter sitting third in Group C with 14 points from nine matches, three points behind leaders and today’s opponents, Benin Republic, and one point adrift of South Africa.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo as the Super Eagles aim to seal a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria Starting XI vs Lesotho



Stanley Nwabali (GK); Benjamin Frederick, Zaidu Sanusi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey; Wilfred Ndidi, IAlex Iwobi; Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon; Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen.