Nigeria wins global awards for digital governance at OGP Summit in Spain

Nigeria has been recognised as a global leader in digital governance, clinching two major international awards at the 2025 Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit in Spain.

Nigeria made history by securing the overall global award in the Digital Governance category, outperforming 160 commitments submitted by 42 participating countries.

The nation also won the Regional Award for Africa and the Middle East for advancing Open Digital Governance, affirming its successful deployment of technology to enhance transparency and citizen engagement.

The success, spearheaded by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Dataphyte, is a testament to the collaborative approach between the government and civil society.

The winning submissions highlighted groundbreaking policies, platforms, and partnerships that make governance more participatory and technology-driven, aligning with Nigeria’s strategic framework for digital transformation.

The honours are seen as validation of NITDA’s unwavering commitment to building an inclusive, citizen-centred digital ecosystem under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The recognitions, according to Tech Digest, attest to Nigeria’s position as a continental leader and an influential voice in shaping the future of open and digital governance worldwide.

The OGP awards are expected to serve as motivation for the government to deepen citizen participation, promote data openness, and strengthen accountability through innovative technology solutions.