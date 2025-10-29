Nigeria, Nordic partners deepen collaboration in energy, digital tech, others

By Peter Egwuatu

Nigeria and Nordic partners have agreed to deepen collaboration in the areas of green energy , digital technology , health and agriculture.

The agreements were reached at the Nordic Nigeria Connect 2025 business forum held in Lagos at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

The 4th edition forum organised by the Nordic Embassies in Nigeria and their Trade offices, provided a platform for government leaders, innovators, and private sector executives to explore collaboration across four critical sectors: green energy, digital technology, health innovation, and sustainable agriculture.

Attendance at the forum includes Hon. Dr. Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Ifeanyi Ossai, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Lina Gandlose Hansen, State Secretary for Trade and Investment for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Denmark and Jarno Syrjälä, Deputy Minister for International Trade in Finland, among others .

Participants at the forum emphasized the importance of engagement in building inclusive, future-ready economies under the thematic “Forging Partnerships for Sustainable Impact”.

Several Memorandum of Understandings , MoUs were signed, as the Norwegian renewable energy finance and co-developer Empower New Energy signed power support agreements for new solar and battery investment with Jendol Superstores and manufacturer Jeddy Bolema.

The Federal Ministry of Innovation, Communication and Digital Economy of Nigeria and the Danish Embassy in Abuja signed a MoU between Nigeria and Denmark on digital transformation and innovation. A move heralded by both countries as “the beginning of a new era of technology-driven partnership”.

Meanwhile, in his keynote speech, Finnish Deputy Minister Syrjälä noted that ‘’together we can co-create solutions that are not only commercially viable but socially and environmentally impactful”. This commitment was echoed in a later meeting with Minister Tijani to discuss items on the bilateral agenda between Finland and Nigeria, including Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure development.

Dr. Tijani reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging technology and international partnerships to drive inclusive growth, describing the Nordic countries as strategic allies in Nigeria’s journey toward a digital, sustainable future. He stressed that collaboration must “go beyond words” and be grounded in trust and empathy, translating into innovation that creates jobs and improves lives. Exemplifying this, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Egube, declared that: “Today, Lagos is ready to be the African launchpad for Nordic innovation ,a city where sustainable technologies are tested, refined, and scaled to reach millions;”. The Governor further stated that the state is moving from “conversation to co-creation” in its partnerships, accelerating innovation for clean energy, smart transportation and digital health services across Lagos and Africa.