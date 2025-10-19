Nigeria ‘ll play active role in shaping global stablecoin rules — Cardoso

CBN Governor, Cardoso

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reaffirmed its commitment to shaping global regulatory frameworks for stablecoins and other digital assets, emphasizing that innovation must enhance financial stability.

Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the CBN, made this known in Washington D.C. while briefing journalists at the close of the 2025 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

Cardoso said discussions at the meetings highlighted the growing significance of financial technology and digital assets in global finance, including stablecoins.

“Building on this spirit of innovation and responsible growth, a theme that surfaced in meeting after meeting throughout this week, is the rising prominence of stablecoins in the global financial system,” he said.

“Their potential to enhance payments inclusion and cross-border transactions is undeniable, yet they also raise important questions around monetary sovereignty, exchange rate stability and financial integrity.”

He noted that the CBN would engage actively with international regulators to help define clear and consistent global rules for digital assets, while ensuring Nigeria’s economic interests are safeguarded.

“As global regulators work to define clear and consistent frameworks, Nigeria intends to play an active role in shaping this conversation: ensuring that innovation supports, rather than undermines, financial stability and economic sovereignty,” Cardoso said.

The apex bank governor stressed that Nigeria’s fintech sector remains a crucial partner in driving innovation and inclusion, but said innovation must be matched with integrity and sound regulation.

“We are deepening partnerships with key stakeholders driving innovation and investment, including holding a strategic session with Nigerian fintech leaders,” he said.

Cardoso described fintech companies as “ambassadors of Nigeria’s creativity, resilience and global relevance,” adding that closer collaboration would help build a more secure and inclusive digital financial system.

“Engaging them as partners ensures that Nigeria’s digital financial future is built on innovation, integrity and inclusion,” he added.