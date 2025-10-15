Nigeria Innovation Summit charts bold course for Africa’s innovation future

Nigeria Flag

By Adesina Wahab

The 10th edition of the Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) has officially wrapped up after a notable gathering of Africa’s brightest minds, decision-makers, and trailblazers across the innovation and technology ecosystem.

The Summit, proudly sponsored by the Bank of New Innovation Limited (BONI) and eHealth Africa, was held in Lagos. It brought together a diverse group of industry leaders, policy influencers, entrepreneurs, and global partners to shape actionable strategies for a sustainable, innovation-driven economy.

Giving the opening remarks, Tony Ajah, Programme Director of the Nigeria Innovation Summit, stated that, “Innovation must begin to extend beyond new ideas and novelty; it must focus on what is sustainable. As we celebrate a decade of driving conversations that inspire actions and shape the future of innovation in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond, our commitment remains to build systems that deliver long-term impact and inclusive growth”.

Delivering the keynote address, the Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake, highlighted the state government’s leading role in establishing Nigeria’s first sub-sovereign innovation fund. The initiative, driven by the public sector, has so far provided funding support to over 70 startups, reinforcing Lagos State’s position at the forefront of technological advancement in the country.

Other notable presentations were delivered by Dr. Chinyere Almona, Director General and CEO of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); Prof. Michelle Lane Messina, CEO of Explora International LLC; Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Founder and CEO of Rise Networks & Rise Interactive Studios, Africa; Eghosa Urhoghide, Managing Director of the Edo State Information Communication Technology Agency; Obinna Iwuno, President of SiBAN; Caroline Moore, Founder and CEO of Ideamarketplace, and Teresa Aligbe, CEO of Phenom Communications.

Panel sessions explored critical themes shaping Africa’s innovation ecosystem, including “Digital Solutions for a Sustainable Transformation,” “Building Sustainable Solutions for Impact,” and “EdTech for Inclusion: Bridging Educational Gaps and Driving Social Equity in Africa.”

These sessions featured insights from a dynamic group of innovators and entrepreneurs, including Richard Pepple, Founder of Technoville Nigeria; Sheila Moor, Founder and CEO of Fresh Fare HQ; Victor Boyle, CEO of GIVO; Chiemela Anosike, Founder and CEO of Solaris GreenTech Hub; Nedinma Obioha, Founder and CEO of TecTerminal LTD; Adaobi Orajiaku, Founder of Atsur; Divine Iloh, Co-founder of SabiScholar; Frances Aborigho, Founder of Sh’Emerge, and Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa, Corporate Commercial and Startup Attorney.

With over 1,500 in-person and virtual attendees, the 2025 edition of the Nigeria Innovation Summit solidified its position as a leading platform for driving meaningful conversations and actionable solutions in Africa’s innovation landscape.