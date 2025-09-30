Nigeria at 65: Gov. Alia urges unity, resilience, and renewed commitment

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has joined millions of Nigerians at home and abroad in celebrating the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary, calling for unity, resilience, and renewed commitment to national development.

In his anniversary message, the governor described the day as both a celebration and a moment of sober reflection. He urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from the vision of the nation’s founding fathers and paid glowing tribute to fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the country’s freedom.

“We honour our military and civilian heroes who sacrificed everything for our sovereignty. To those still in active service, we thank you and pray for your protection and strength,” he said.

Governor Alia highlighted key reforms and achievements in Benue State over the past two years, noting that the removal of fuel subsidy had boosted revenues and enabled bold investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and industrialization.

According to him, his administration had renovated over 354 schools, employed more than 9,000 teachers, upgraded healthcare facilities, and transformed the Fr. Adasu University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi into a medical tourism hub. He further disclosed that major infrastructure projects, including the construction of underpasses in Makurdi and Gboko, the Otukpo overpass, bridges, and rural access roads, were reshaping the state’s landscape.

On agriculture, he said improved seeds, fertilizers, and inputs had been distributed to farmers to strengthen Benue’s position as the food basket of the nation. He also listed ongoing youth empowerment programmes, ICT training for over 10,000 beneficiaries, and digital capacity-building for 40,000 civil servants.

Governor Alia stressed that industrialization remains a priority, with projects such as the Benue Fruit Juice Factory and Food Basket Breweries, alongside new investments aimed at enhancing the value chain of the state’s rich resources.

“These reforms, though tough, including cutting down government spending, are necessary to build a stronger foundation for growth,” he stated.

Paying homage to past Benue leaders including Aper Aku, Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu, Gen. Atom Kpera, Sen. Iorchia Ayu, Prof. Daniel Saror, Late Chief Audu Innocent Ogbe, Sen. Ameh Ebute, Gen. Lawrence Onoja, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, Sen. Suemo Chia, Amb. Oga Okwoche and others, Governor Alia said their sacrifices paved the way for today’s progress.

On security, he assured that government was recording significant gains in the fight against criminality, with security reforms being implemented to restore peace across the state.

“As we face the future, our task is clear: advance industrialization, drive digital transformation, empower our youth and women, and ensure every community feels the touch of governance,” the governor declared.

Governor Alia reaffirmed Benue’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, pledging collaboration with the Federal Government to deliver inclusive growth.

He urged citizens to remain steadfast in unity and hope saying, “In the face of hardship, let us keep hope alive. In our diversity, let us find strength. Freedom is not just a gift, it is a responsibility. Let us embrace it with unity, resilience, and faith in tomorrow.”