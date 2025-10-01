Nigeria @ 65: Kingibe vows hard work, progress for Abuja

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Ireti Kingibe, has expressed commitment to working for Abuja residents as the country marks its 65th independence anniversary.

Kingibe, who described the privilege to serve as a great honour, promised to remain committed to working hard for the continuous progress and prosperity of her constituency and the nation at large.

Senior Special Assistant on Media to the FCT Senator, Kennedy Mbele, in a statement, said: “As we mark the 65th Independence Anniversary of our great nation, Nigeria, the senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, wishes to express her warmest felicitations to all Nigerians, particularly Abuja residents, for the firm support and trust bestowed on her.

“The lawmaker prays that this year’s independence anniversary brings to the nation, an unprecedented joy, peace, unity, and progress. She urges everyone, especially our leaders to continue working towards having a prosperous nation where justice and peace prevail.”