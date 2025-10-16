Niger Govt denies increase in levy for petty traders

Governor Mohamed Umar Bago of Niger state wearing a hat and his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba in white cap during an official outing last week.

Niger State Environmental Protection Agency (NISEPA) has urged petty traders to disregard any increase in levy, saying the online report was false.

Dr Abubakar Muhammad, General Manager of NISEPA, denied the allegation at a press conference in Minna on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a news report circulating on social media claimed that the agency had increased its fee for the traders to above N100,000 across the state.

Muhammad described the report as completely untrue, saying the agency had an established system of categorising businesses and defining levies for traders in the state.

He said the agency was dedicated to an automated billing system aimed at ensuring accurate billing for businesses, which does not apply to petty traders.

“The agency introduced a ‘pay-as-you-throw’ initiative specifically designed to support petty traders.

“This was launched on Oct. 10, 2024, this programme allows owners of small businesses to purchase a litter bag for only N150,” he said.

He urged petty traders to utilise the designated bags for waste disposal, which would be collected by evacuation vans.

The general manager noted that compliance with the pay-as-you-throw system was crucial to avoid misclassification and inaccurate billing.

Muhammad assured that any bill exceeding the standard rate was erroneous and invited affected individuals to verify their bills via barcode scan, which would reveal the correct amount, ranging from N25,200.

He condemned the spread of misinformation and advocated for responsible information that accurately reflected the agency’s efforts to enhance waste management and infrastructure in Niger state.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to transparency, fairness and promotion of responsible waste disposal practices.

