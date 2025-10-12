NGO empowers 300 sickle cell warriors with grants, business tools

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-governmental Organisation, CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative has empowered over 300 Sickle Cell warriors in Lagos State.

Speaking at the Project Empower A Warrior, PEW 4.0, the Founder, Ms Timi Edwin, said that such empowerment had become imperative to alleviate the suffering of people living with sickle cell anemia.

“PEW is set aside to support and uplift individuals living with sickle cell disorder and their caregivers. We are part of a strong, compassionate community bound by empathy, hope, and resilience.

“Project Empower A Warrior was created to inform, inspire, and equip warriors with the tools, skills, and opportunities to live fulfilled, independent, and meaningful lives.

“People living with sickle cells deserve to be empowered. Sickle cell is already a limiting disorder with a lot of limitations. We want to change the narrative, we do not want to just survive, we want to thrive.

“Over 300 warriors went home with various business tools and kitchen utensils while some warriors won grants.

“The winner won the sum of N1 million, while the first runner got the sum of N500,000, while the second runner up got N250,000, among other micro grants to empower warriors in businesses,” Edwin said.

She urged the patients to step forward boldly in business and give their best, saying, “every great achievement begins with a little fear and a lot of faith.”

According to her, the theme, “Do It Afraid: Breaking Limits and Building Dreams,” is a call to action—to push beyond fear, embrace courage, and pursue their dreams in spite of life’s challenges.

“We know that the sickle cell journey comes with its own challenges, but today, we focus on strength, courage, and possibility,” she said.

Edwin expressed the NGO’s gratitude to partners, speakers, facilitators, and sponsors for their unwavering belief in the vision to better the lot of sickle cell patients in Nigeria.

She called on the government, corporate organisations and well meaning Nigerians to help invest in the patients to enhance their economic and physical survival.

“At CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative, we envision a world where individuals living with sickle cell disorder can thrive, free from the limitations imposed by their condition.

“We are committed to creating opportunities, providing support, and advocating for the rights and dignity of warriors and their families,” she added.

According to him, despite the condition, patients can do a business and succeed at it to empower themselves, their family and others even to pay hospital bills.

Edwin said that the initiative in the last four years had empowered almost 2,000 patients.

Delivering a Keynote Address, Mr Olalekan Owonikoko, Executive Director, Project Enable Africa and Counseling Therapist urged warriors to take personal responsibility over their life and survival

Owonikoko, who is also a Mental Health Advocate urged the warriors to focus their energy and strength on what they could do without being afraid, saying 80 percent of the fear was never real.

He urged patients not to worry over issues outside their control but empower their minds to show up in things within their control boldly and courageously in spite of all limitations.

“If our mind is strong enough, we can in spite of health limitations. The mind is that powerful, We can move beyond our physical limitations.

“The responsibility of our life is solely and entirely on us. If you have a dream and you don’t fulfill it or an idea and you do not bring them to life, the world will still move on.

“You have everything you need to become the person you want to be in spite of the fear and uncertainty. You have the right and permission to be everything you want to do. If you fail, do it again.

“Our job is to show up, manifest strength without being intimidated. People who are not as smart as we are, are showing up,” Owonikoko challenged the patients.

He urged them not to be afraid of failure, assuring that they would soon become an expert.

Speaking, the Project Coordinator, Mrs Christiana Bakare said that the ‘Project Emperor a Warrior’, PEW, started in 2022 with the aim of connecting more closely with adult warriors and caregivers.

Bakare, who expressed concern about ways patients were coping amid the harsh economic realities, said that CrimsonBow had offered tangible support.

She said that the discovery of the harsh condition of patients birthed PEW–a deliberate and targeted intervention designed to reduce the socio-economic burden faced by individuals living with SCD.

According to her, the hereditary blood disorder remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria.

“With over 150,000 babies born annually with the condition, and only about half surviving beyond the age of five, the need for continuous care, empowerment, and support cannot be overstated,” Bakare said.

One of the beneficiaries of business tools, Master Aduragbemi Akinyosoye, who won a wireless clippers, said that the items would help him for both domestic and economic purposes.

Speaking, Mrs Temitope Ibrahim, the winner of the talent pitch contest, who was given the sum of N1 million grant, appreciated the NGO for impacting and empowering lives of people living with sickle cell anemia.

Ibrahim, a caterer, said that the grant would take her business to higher heights, to be a blessing to herself, family and fellow carriers of SCD.

Also, Adekoye Sarah emerged second and won N500 grant while Adebisi Omotayo came third was given N250,000 grant.