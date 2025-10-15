NFF suspends referees for officiating blunders

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), through its Referee Development Committee, has suspended three match officials from officiating in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) due to substandard performances.

In a statement signed by the committee’s secretary, Ameenu Mohammed, the referees, Mohammed B. Tuta, Ben Japhet, and Ikechukwu Taiwo, were handed indefinite suspensions pending further review and participation in obligatory retraining assessments.

Tuta and Japhet came under scrutiny for questionable decisions during the Matchday 8 fixture between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars.

A clash followed and led to crowd violence at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Committee described Taiwo’s decision-making as an “unjustified penalty” awarded in the encounter between Nasarawa United and Rangers.

“The Committee remains committed to upholding the principles of integrity, transparency, and professionalism in Nigerian football officiating,” the statement read.

“Any referee found to be compromising match standards will face strict disciplinary measures.”

The suspension sends a strong signal as the NFF intensifies efforts to clean up officiating standards in the domestic league, following increased scrutiny from clubs, fans, and stakeholders.