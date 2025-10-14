New Immigration reforms not punitive, FG assures expatriates

…As 3,500 register for amnesty

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has reassured expatriates resident in Nigeria that its new immigration reforms, including the Expatriate Quota Reform, a New Visa Regime, and the Post-Amnesty Voluntary Return and Documentation Programme, are not punitive measures but part of deliberate efforts to improve migration management, strengthen national security, and enhance Nigeria’s investment climate.

This was as it emerged that 3,500 foreigners have registered for the amnesty program.

According to documents sighted by Vanguard, while 142 chose to regularize their status having satisfied the conditions attached, 455 opted to exit the country and in the process avoided payment of penalty as indicated in the Amnesty programme.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja, during a stakeholders sensitization workshop on the implementation of Expatriate Quota Reform, New Visa Regime and Post-Amnesty Programme, Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, said the reforms were borne out of “strategic innovations” designed to streamline processes, enhance border governance, and deliver a more traveller-friendly immigration system.

She explained that the new visa regime introduces digitized services such as the e-Visa application channel, e-CERPAC, e-TWP (Temporary Work Permit), and electronic landing and exit cards, all integrated with Advanced Passenger Information API systems.

According to her, these solutions will reduce waiting times, allow real-time verification and improve service delivery for both employers and expatriates.

On the Post-Amnesty Voluntary Return and Documentation Programme PAVRDP, which followed a five-month amnesty window for irregular migrants to regularize their stay or exit without penalties, Nandap stressed that the initiative was “a magnanimous policy of the Federal Government” aimed at providing a lawful pathway for compliance rather than imposing sanctions.

According to the Service, the PAVRDP will help to mop up those who didn’t take advantage of the amnesty as it will provide a window for offenders to come forward, pay their penalties, exit the country and avoid a re-entry ban.

The NIS also warned those who might be aiding and harbouring irregular migrants, saying such action is punishable under the law.

According to the Service, employers and sponsors have a duty to report aliens who have overstayed their visas or refused to renew their residence permits.

Those who vehemently refuse to pay the penalties will sign an indemnity form to indicate that they are ready to bear the consequences of their wilful disobedience, Vanguard learned.

Foreigners covered by the post-amnesty exercise included holders of expired single and multiple entry visas, individuals with expired CERPAC, foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas and those who hold expired visas on arrival.

Nandap also used the occasion to warn officers against ill-treatment of irregular migrants, vowing very stiff sanctions against personnel who infringe on the rights of offenders.

The Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, who delivered a goodwill message, reinforced this assurance, describing the programme as “restorative, not punitive.”

“This initiative offers foreign nationals who may have fallen out of compliance with immigration regulations a lawful path to regularisation while reinforcing Nigeria’s sovereignty and adherence to the rule of law.

“Migration, when governed by clear rules and strong institutions, is a source of national strength. Those who are properly documented are more likely to work lawfully, pay taxes, and contribute to the economy”, Oyerinde said.

He noted that Nigeria’s approach aligns with international conventions on the rights of migrant workers and mirrors successful regularization exercises in countries like Spain, Portugal and Argentina, which delivered socio-economic benefits including improved labour compliance and expanded tax bases.

Oyerinde linked the reforms to the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA, arguing that transparent migration systems will be critical for Nigeria to lead Africa’s push for freer movement of goods, services and persons.

He underscored that the reforms are designed to protect national interests while promoting human dignity and strengthening the country’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

The Nigeria Immigration Service urged stakeholders, particularly employers of foreign nationals, to actively engage with the reforms and comply with documentation requirements, assuring that continuous dialogue will remain central to the success of the policy.