New Defections: We won’t surrender to APC, PDP vows

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba

•Says 2027 will be a battle for Nigeria’s democracy, not just for power

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed not to give up, even as more of its members are reported to be defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Bruised but unbowed, the opposition party says the latest political movements form part of a wider attempt to weaken it. At the centre of its defiance is Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, whose steady tone and resolve have become rallying points in a turbulent season.

Defections and Defiance

Reports suggesting that Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri may soon defect to the APC have stirred anxiety within the PDP. Though neither governor has personally confirmed the rumours, the widespread speculation has caused unease across the party.

“No amount of blackmail or harassment can silence the PDP. These defections are moves orchestrated by those who want to turn Nigeria into a one-party state,” Ologunagba declared.

His words were not only a defence but an act of defiance, a reminder that the PDP still stands strong despite mounting pressure.

“This is not the first time we have faced pressure. Each time, we have regrouped and come out stronger,” he said.

A Test of Loyalty

Inside the PDP, emotions are mixed; frustration, anger, and quiet determination. Some see the defections as proof that many politicians value convenience over conviction. Others believe this is a cleansing moment that will reveal who truly believes in the party’s ideals.

As some members put it, those who cannot endure the heat were never truly part of the fire. For those who remain, staying is no longer just about politics, it is a statement of loyalty and faith in the PDP’s survival.

Holding the Line at the Legacy House

At the PDP Legacy House, the secretariat of its National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) in Abuja, activity has intensified. Meetings of various convention sub-committees are witnessing strong attendance and engagement; the enthusiasm is palpable, and conversations are hushed but serious.

Despite uncertainty over the rumoured defections of Governors Mbah and Diri, the message from the top is clear: hold the line.

“Talks about defections are distractions. Many of those alleged defections are driven by coercion, intimidation, and inducement, a hallmark of the APC’s style of politics.” Ologunagba told journalists at the party’s media centre.

The PDP is said to be quietly working on a new plan for 2027, one built on public trust and a clear message rather than old-style politics.

“Nigerians have not defected from hunger, insecurity, or hardship. They seek relief, and the PDP represents hope and prosperity based on our record of performance. The PDP is a party built to protect Nigeria’s diversity. That mission has not changed,” the spokesman added.

Tremors in the States

The ripple effects of the reported defections are being felt across the states. In Enugu, party members are preparing for what they call a possible ‘shake-up,’ but remain optimistic about rebuilding if necessary.

In Bayelsa, rumours of Governor Diri’s move have been dismissed by his aides as ‘political fiction,’ though the whispers continue. Each rumour adds to the tension, leaving the grassroots uncertain about what comes next.

Ologunagba’s Rallying Cry

Ologunagba’s statements on the issue have carried a tone of conviction and hope, casting him as the party’s moral anchor.

“You cannot destroy a party that belongs to the people. The PDP is not about individuals; it represents an idea, the idea of Nigeria itself,” he said.

For many loyal members, his words have rekindled belief in the party’s purpose. His calm but firm tone has given voice to fears that the country is drifting towards a single-party system.

Pain, Politics, and Possibility

Still, defections take a toll. Each one weakens the structure, drains resources, and saps morale. Yet, Ologunagba insists the PDP can turn its pain into strength by reminding Nigerians that opposition is vital for democracy.

“The 2027 election will not be about who holds power. It will be about who can rescue Nigeria’s democracy,” he said. His words carry both warning and promise, a reminder that politics is not just about who wins, but about what kind of country emerges after the contest.

Party That Refuses to Die

“It’s on record that vice-presidents and presidents have left this party before, but the PDP remains. That’s the message to Nigerians, that this is an institution built on ideals rooted in the people,” Ologunagba stressed.

In the end, the PDP’s refusal to surrender has become a story of resilience. Each defection tests its resolve but also hardens its identity as the party that refuses to disappear. The coming months will show whether this renewed energy can translate into real revival. But for now, one thing is certain: the PDP is not backing down.

And through it all, Debo Ologunagba’s voice: calm, sharp, and unrelenting continues to echo as the sound of a party that simply will not die.