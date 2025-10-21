NDLEA inaugurates online portal for drug integrity test, visa clearance certificate

NDLEA boss, Mohammed Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has inaugurated a digital platform that would make its drug integrity test and visa clearance processes seamless.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development would also make it more accessible and ultimately curb the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, unveiled the portal at a press conference to herald the digitisation of the agency’s Drug Integrity Test and Visa E-Administration System (DITViCAS) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Marwa declared that the symbolic launch signified a paradigm shift in the agency’s fight against the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

This, he said, was a moment where enforcement meets efficiency, and commitment merges with cutting-edge technology.

Marwa, who was represented by the agency’s secretary, Shadrach Haruna, said the initiative was in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that the agency had maintained an aggressive, balanced, and uncompromising approach to tackling the scourge of illicit substances.

This, he added, was with a focus on two critical fronts: drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction.

“For years, the process of obtaining an NDLEA Visa Clearance Certificate, required by certain source and transit countries, has been characterised by documentation, physical appearances, and lengthy verification cycles.

“This manual process was no doubt prone to human interference, delays, and a host of other issues. With the flag-off of the Online Visa Clearance Portal today, we are bringing an end to those bottlenecks,” he said.

Marwa emphasised that the system delivered automation across all processes and operations associated with the administration of the Drug Integrity Test and Visa Clearance with interfaces for effective collaboration with partner agencies.

According to him, it is also important to note that we have made provision on the system for private medical centres to partner with the agency as accredited centres for the Drug Integrity Test.

The system brings efficiency, flexibility and convenience to the process. Following this ceremony, applicants for the Drug Integrity Test and Visa Clearance can now apply from home and choose any preferred location.

“They can also book a date convenient and available for both the applicant and the desk officer of the NDLEA without having to go and wait the whole day at the NDLEA office.

“With the E-Certification and Verification system, it also eliminates drug and visa clearance certificate falsifications and establishes the reliability and transparency of the process with supervisory dashboards across our commands, formations and at the headquarters.

“The extension of the service to students of tertiary institutions and others is to significantly foster drug demand reduction across the country without any attempt to stigmatise any student or anyone.

“Also, our rehabilitation and counselling centres are open for those who test positive to ensure that no one is left without care,” he said.

Speaking further on the essence of the platform, the NDLEA boss explained that the portal integrated sophisticated background check protocols.

Marwa said that it ensured that the certificate remained a robust security instrument that safeguards Nigeria’s international reputation and prevents drug syndicates from exploiting legitimate travel channels.

According to him, this is a commitment to the Nigerian citizen: a commitment to stress-free, integrity-driven public service delivery.

“All applicants need to do is log on to the portal (www.drugandvisa.ndlea.gov.ng), create an account and apply from anywhere and book an appointment at any available centre for either the Drug Integrity Test or Visa Clearance.

“Meanwhile, the system generates drug test certificates on the spot as the desk officer completes the testing process and reports the result, with the visa clearance process completed within three days or, at maximum, a week in peculiar circumstances.”

The NDLEA Chairman said that the agency’s primary mission was to save lives, hence its advocacy for the Drug Integrity Test founded on a principle of prevention, rather than punishment.

Marwa added that it was an early-warning system designed to help individuals who may be experimenting with substances, giving them an opportunity for intervention and treatment before dependence sets in.

“This new digital portal allows institutions, organisations, and individuals, including parents and prospective couples, to apply for drug integrity tests seamlessly. It provides a verified, standardised, and secure process for testing and issuing certificates.

“It is a non-judgemental pathway designed to support our national drive for demand reduction, fostering healthier communities, safer workplaces, and a more secure national labour force.

“This is the future of our War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign: proactive, compassionate, and data-driven.”

He said that the initiative was proof that the NDLEA was committed to leveraging the power of technology to combat the evolving complexities of drug trafficking and abuse.

Marwa added that it was part of a broader strategy to digitise all its operations, ensuring the processes were modern, secure, and world-class.

He also added that the war against drug abuse was one everyone must win for the sake of the Nigerian youth, families, and the future of the nation.

“With technology as our ally, we are better equipped, stronger, and more resolved than ever before,” he maintained.

Marwa, however, urged all stakeholders to embrace the new change and utilise the new platform fully because its success is a shared responsibility. (NAN)