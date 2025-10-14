NDLEA destroys 8,000kgs of illicit drugs in Yobe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday carried out the public destruction of 8,166.95 kilogrammes of illicit substances seized in Yobe, marking the first such exercise in the state’s history.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa, Chairman and Chief Executive of the NDLEA, described the event as a “historic and symbolic milestone” in the war against drug abuse.

Marwa was represented by Ahmed Ningi, the agency’s Director of Operations and General Investigations (DCGN).

He said the destruction of the drugs demonstrated transparency, accountability, and the NDLEA’s firm commitment to ensuring that seized substances never find their way back into circulation.

“For the first time in Yobe, seized illicit substances that once threatened the safety, peace, and future of our people are being publicly destroyed.

“This exercise is not only a statutory requirement but a public demonstration of victory over criminal enterprise,” Marwa said.

According to him, the Yobe Command of the NDLEA, since its creation in 2003, had seized a total of 16,011.13 kilogrammes of illicit drugs.

Marwa explained that they included 13,595.118 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, 2,475.85 kilogrammes of psychotropic substances, 0.04 kilogrammes of cocaine, and 0.012 kilogrammes of heroin.

Out of these, he said, 8,166.95 kilogrammes were approved by the Federal High Court, Damaturu, for destruction, while the remaining 7,844.18 kilogrammes were still pending before the court.

The breakdown of the exhibits destroyed includes 6,791.249 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, 1,375.65 kilogrammes of psychotropic substances, 0.04 kilogrammes of cocaine, and 0.012 kilogrammes of heroin.

He commended the NDLEA Yobe command for its achievements, which included the arrest of 2,345 suspects, securing 349 convictions, and rehabilitating 11 drug-dependent persons, while counselling 1,695 others.

He added that the command had also conducted over 190 sensitisation campaigns in schools, communities, and religious institutions across the state, and established a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Club as part of its demand reduction strategy.

“The fight against drugs is not for NDLEA alone; it is a collective responsibility requiring the active support of government, security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the general public,” he said.

Marwa also appreciated the Yobe Government under Gov. Mai Mala Buni for its continuous support to the NDLEA, including the recent donation of a Hilux vehicle to the state command.

He also commended the judiciary for the swift prosecution and forfeiture processes, as well as security agencies and traditional institutions for their sustained collaboration.

Earlier, the NDLEA Yobe Commander, Mr Abdulazeez Ogungboye, said the destruction exercise was a testament to the leadership of Marwa and the unwavering support of the Yobe Government.

He stated that the agency’s achievements in Yobe were the products of collaboration with sister security agencies, the judiciary, traditional institutions, and the media.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Yobe, Alhaji Idi Gubana, who represented Buni, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the NDLEA and other security agencies in the fight against illicit drugs.

He said that the administration had provided operational vehicles to security agencies and prioritised youth empowerment and education to curb drug abuse among young people.

“Drug abuse has contributed greatly to criminal activities in our society.

“The state government remains committed to supporting NDLEA and other partners in rehabilitating drug-dependent persons and ensuring that Yobe remains a drug-free state,” Buni said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the destroyed substances were verified and certified by the NDLEA Directorate of Forensics before disposal.

