NDLEA clarifies position on cannabis oil export report

— Says Comment Was Only an Opinion, Not Yet Approved by FG

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has clarified that the remarks made by its Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), on the potential export of cannabis oil were merely an expression of opinion and not an official policy position of the Federal Government.

The clarification follows reports quoting Marwa as supporting cannabis oil export during a workshop organized by the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in Abuja.

Themed “Cannabis Oil Debate: The Path Forward for Nigeria,” the event featured discussions among stakeholders on the economic and regulatory implications of cannabis oil production and export.

Marwa, in his remarks, noted that while the NDLEA is “not averse to the idea of exporting cannabis oil to countries that desire it for foreign exchange generation,” the agency remains firmly opposed to its local use, in line with existing laws and concerns over Nigeria’s high rate of drug abuse.

Clarifying the agency’s stance, NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi explained that Marwa’s statement was among several perspectives presented at the workshop and should not be misconstrued as Federal Government approval.

He said, “It is important to note that the Agency’s position was one of the many opinions canvassed by various stakeholders invited to address the workshop. It should not be seen as the Federal Government’s approval, especially since the Agency commissioned the ongoing study on cannabis oil by the Nigerian Academy of Science.”

Babafemi further stated that the NDLEA would be guided by the final recommendations of the NAS study, which will be submitted to the Federal Government to help shape an informed national policy on the matter.

“This clarification is needed to avoid misrepresentations and suggestions that the Agency has approved cannabis oil export,” Babafemi added. “Such a decision can only be taken by the Federal Government after due consideration of inputs from relevant stakeholders.”