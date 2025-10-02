NCC records major milestones under Dr. Maida’s leadership – Analyst

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has achieved significant milestones over the past two years under the leadership of its Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, in what stakeholders describe as clear evidence of the Commission’s commitment to transparency, consumer protection, and sectoral growth.

According to public affairs analyst Ahmed Rabii, one of the Commission’s most notable interventions has been in consumer protection, with the introduction of a Tariff Simplification Guidance to improve clarity in data billing and mobile tariffs. The directive requires operators to streamline their offerings and publish disclosure tables, eliminating hidden charges and empowering consumers to make informed choices.

The NCC also launched the Major Network Outage Incident Reporting Portal, which obliges operators to report major service disruptions, their causes, and restoration timelines. The policy also mandates compensation for consumers affected by outages lasting beyond 24 hours. This has been welcomed as a move toward greater transparency and accountability.

Another major achievement is the implementation of the Federal Government’s NIN-SIM linkage policy, which has seen over 153 million SIM cards linked to verified identities. This policy has improved security and reinforced public trust in the digital ecosystem.

On industry governance, the NCC revised its Corporate Governance Guidelines for telecom operators, introducing stronger board structures, improved internal controls, and enhanced risk management, including measures against cyber threats and climate risks.

The Commission also helped resolve the long-standing dispute between telecom operators and banks over USSD debts, clearing a backlog of over ₦100 billion owed to operators. In collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, the NCC introduced the End-User Billing policy, allowing customers to pay directly for USSD services from their airtime, restoring confidence in digital financial transactions.

To protect critical assets, the NCC operationalised the Critical National Information Infrastructure Presidential Order, signed by President Bola Tinubu in 2024, which designates ICT and telecom assets as vital infrastructure. Working with the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Commission has led nationwide advocacy campaigns and enforcement actions against vandalism.

In fostering innovation, the NCC is set to launch a General Authorisation Framework, creating a regulatory sandbox for startups to test ideas under interim authorisations, balancing innovation with consumer protection.

The Commission has also tackled call masking, which previously cost the industry millions in revenue. Through investigations, sanctions, and enforcement, the menace has been reduced by 80 per cent within six months.

Looking to the future, the NCC has partnered with Nokia Networks to establish a 4G/5G test lab at its Centre of Excellence in Abuja. The facility will provide training for young Nigerians across all regions, equipping them with next-generation telecom skills and strengthening capacity for the digital economy.

Dr. Maida said the Commission’s reforms reflect its mandate to protect consumers, strengthen the industry, and secure Nigeria’s digital future. “These reforms are about transparency, accountability, and innovation, ensuring that our telecommunications sector remains resilient and future-ready,” he stated.

Analyst Rabii concluded that with these reforms spanning consumer rights, governance, security, and innovation, the NCC has positioned Nigeria’s telecoms sector as one of the most dynamic in Africa.