NCC intensifies anti-piracy campaign, visits Ariaria Market in Aba

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has intensified its nationwide campaign against piracy, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding intellectual property and promoting creativity across Nigeria.

During an inspection visit to the popular Ariaria International Market in Aba, Abia State, the Director-General of the Commission, Dr. John Asein, reiterated NCC’s determination to stamp out the sale and distribution of pirated materials. The visit aimed to ensure compliance with copyright laws and agreements previously reached with market associations.

Represented by the Director of the Port Harcourt Directorate Office, Mr. Abdul-Salami Babatunde, Dr. Asein said the inspection was part of efforts to assess adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the NCC and the Ariaria Market Booksellers Association.

He commended the market executives and task force for their cooperation and for helping curb the circulation of pirated works, stressing that the rights of authors and publishers must be respected.

“Piracy remains one of the major obstacles to the growth of Nigeria’s creative sector. We must all continue to protect the originality of intellectual works and ensure that creators benefit from their efforts,” he stated.

In his response, the Chairman of the Books and Stationery Dealers Association, Mr. Ikechukwu Ugwonwa, called for collective effort in the fight against piracy. He urged government agencies, publishers, and the public to work together to eradicate intellectual property theft for the benefit of future generations.

Bookshop owners in the market lauded the NCC’s ongoing efforts and pledged their continued support in protecting creative works.

The Commission advised traders to purchase only from verified publishers and to keep invoices as proof of authenticity during inspections by the NCC or market task forces.

The visit forms part of the NCC’s broader strategy to strengthen copyright enforcement, promote compliance, and restore integrity to Nigeria’s creative and literary industries.