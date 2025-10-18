NCC boss hails MCSN, BON agreement

By Benjamin Njoku

The Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. John Asein has commended the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) and the Broadcast Organization of Nigeria (BON) for signing an historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen copyright compliance in Nigeria’s broadcast industry.

The recently signed MOU marks a new era of cooperation, transparency, and compliance in the use of musical works and sound recordings across broadcast platforms in the country. The landmark agreement establishes a framework for mutual understanding, efficient licensing, and equitable royalty payments, ensuring that creators are fairly rewarded for their works, while broadcasters operate within the ambit of the Copyright Act 2022. Dr Asein commended MCSN and BON for reaching the agreement, describing the historic event of signing the MOU as a strong assurance to Nigeria’s music and creative industry. He is of the opinion that it sets the foundation for a more vibrant and harmonious entertainment ecosystem, in line with the Federal Government’s policy to harness the creative sector as a major hub of the nation’s economy. MCSN and BON both reaffirmed their commitment to fostering innovation, promoting lawful content use and deepening stakeholders’ collaboration for the growth of Nigeria’s creative economy.