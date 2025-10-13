NCAA insists airlines must refund tickets within 14 days  

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cautioned domestic airlines against misleading passengers by claiming that ticket refunds take four weeks to process, reaffirming that the approved timeframe for refunds remains 14 days under its regulations.

In a statement shared via X on Monday, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, stressed that airlines must adhere strictly to the regulator’s rules.

“Domestic airlines NEED to stop telling passengers that their refund process takes 4 weeks. There can’t be two captains-in-command on an aircraft,” Achimugu stated.

He further emphasised that, “The NCAA regulations are clear about the timeframe for ticket refunds, and it is 14 days. Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023 remains in force. Operators cannot create a different rule in this regard.”

The NCAA official urged affected passengers to report airlines that claim refunds take four weeks by forwarding such communications to [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected] for investigation.

He added, “We cannot all claim to be working for the improvement of the industry and be duplicating rules in a manner that undermines the Authority and is unfair to passengers.”