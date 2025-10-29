NASS: Ereyitomi moves motion for connection of Ode-Itsekiri town to National Grid

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Honourable Thomas Ereyitomi has moved a motion at the House today, Tuesday, October 28, on the need to connect Ode-Itsekiri Town in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, to the National Grid.

According to Chief Ereyitomi in his motion, the House notes that the provision of electricity, water, and other socio-economic facilities is critical for sustainable development in any society and is a fundamental responsibility of the government.

He also noted that electricity transmission and distribution companies are mandated to provide electricity and connect all parts of the country to the National Grid through functional substations, transformers, and other electricity supply apparatus.

The Warri Federal lawmaker, in his motion further notes that Ode-Itsekiri in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, which is the ancestral homeland of the Itsekiri people, is one of the first autonomous communities in the state, with close proximity to Warri City.

Ereyitomi’s motion stated thus: “Aware that many households and businesses in Ode-Itsekiri are currently powered by small, inefficient diesel generators, which are very expensive to run, environmentally damaging, and stifle the socio-economic activities of the people;

“Concerned that the only intervention in the area of rural electrification of the community provided by the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) was the rehabilitation and extension of electricity infrastructures; also concerned that Ode-Itsekiri is not connected to the National Electricity Grid and has not had any electricity supply, a situation that has hampered economic activities and, by extension, the general development of the area;

“Worried that due to the absence of electricity supply from the National Grid, the people feel neglected and cognizant that connecting Ode-Itsekiri to the National Grid will grant the people access to clean, safe, and reliable energy, as well as enhance socio-economic activities therein;

“Urge the Federal Ministry of Power to ensure the provision of electricity in Ode-Itsekiri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, by connecting the area to the National Grid.

“Mandate the Committee on Power to ensure compliance.”