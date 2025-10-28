Nasarawa govt shuts Lafia Modern Market over poor sanitation

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

‎

Nasarawa State Government has ordered the closure of the Lafia Modern Market due to poor sanitary conditions.

‎

‎The State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Princess Margaret Elayo, led officials of the ministry and security agencies to seal off the facility in Lafia.

‎

‎Princess Elayo explained that the government took the action after several warnings to traders to improve hygiene and maintain cleanliness in the market were ignored.

‎

‎She emphasised that the market would remain closed until the traders’ leadership mobilises members to thoroughly clean and sanitise the premises to make it fit for business operations.

‎

‎Some traders expressed disappointment over the development but pledged to cooperate with the government to restore cleanliness in the market.

‎

‎At the time of filing this report, all entrances to the market were locked, with security personnel and environmental sanitation officers stationed at the gates to enforce compliance.

The sanitary conditions of markets across the state are so disgusting and require actions that would check the gross negligence and poor hygiene practices of traders.