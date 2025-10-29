NAPS rallies support for Dangote Refinery, urges Govt protection

Hundreds of students under the aegis of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) on Tuesday held a solidarity rally in Abuja, urging the Federal Government to protect and support the Dangote Refinery as a key driver of Nigeria’s industrial and economic growth.

Led by National President, Comrade Eshiofune Paul Oghayan, the students carried placards and chanted solidarity songs under the theme: “Protecting National Assets, Securing Youth Futures: NAPS Solidarity with Dangote Refinery for Economic Growth and Stability.”

Oghayan described the multi-billion-dollar facility as a symbol of national pride and industrial advancement, calling for steady crude oil supply to ensure full production capacity.

“When this refinery operates optimally, it will boost supply, reduce fuel prices, and strengthen the economy,” he said.

He urged government ministries and agencies to patronize locally refined products to promote job creation and economic sustainability.

Highlighting the refinery’s contribution to youth development, Oghayan noted that it serves as a training ground for thousands of students through the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), offering hands-on industrial exposure.

He described the facility — which refines 650,000 barrels per day and produces Euro-6 standard fuels — as “the refinery of tomorrow built today,” with plans to expand capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day.

Oghayan reaffirmed NAPS’ commitment to supporting national assets that advance Nigeria’s industrial future.