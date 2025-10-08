Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has dismissed recent comments describing his supporters, popularly known as Obidients, as “street urchins,” saying his politics is about identifying with ordinary Nigerians, not the privileged elite.

Obi stated this in a response on Wednesday to remarks made by Kenneth Okonkwo, a former Labour Party chieftain, whose viral video accused him of “attracting classless street urchins” and failing to restrain his followers from spreading falsehoods.

“These are the kind of problems that Peter Obi has, attracting classless street urchins… all those rabies-infested dogs, they are ill-bred, very ill-mannered, ill-tempered street urchins. These are the kind of followers he’s attracting now,” Okonkwo said in the video.

Reacting to the statement, Obi said he found it “deeply unfortunate” that in today’s Nigeria, some citizens look down on others in a degrading manner.

“Humanity is paramount in my politics. No street urchins. Lately, I have heard a few people say that those who follow Peter Obi are low-class Nigerians, and some have even gone as far as calling them ‘street urchins’ and people of no value,” he said.

— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 8, 2025

The former Anambra governor emphasized that every Nigerian, regardless of social or economic status, deserves dignity and respect.

“I have never and will never look down on anyone, except to lift them up. After all, we can only rise by lifting others,” Obi said.

“My involvement in politics has never been about associating with the so-called high and mighty, but about standing with the ordinary Nigerians whose voices have been silenced and whose resources have been stolen by the same ‘big names’ who now parade themselves with all sorts of titles and names.”

Obi argued that such elitist attitudes reflect the “state of the nation,” where hardship and inequality have left many citizens vulnerable to ridicule from those in positions of privilege.

“No Nigerian is of no value. No Nigerian is a street urchin,” he stated. “It speaks volumes about the state of our nation that everyday Nigerians are now battered by poverty and hardship to the point their leaders refer to them as of no value and urchins.”

Reaffirming his commitment to inclusive politics, Obi said true leadership lies in uplifting the weak and ensuring that all Nigerians have access to basic needs such as education, healthcare, and opportunities for economic advancement.

“Every Nigerian deserves dignity, opportunity, and care. True leadership is not about mocking the weak, it is about lifting them up,” he added.

