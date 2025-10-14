My firm’s honour at City People Real Estate Awards a recognition of dedication- Kikiconcepts CEO

By Kingsley Adegbloye

The Chief Executive Officer of Kikiconcepts Realtors Limited, Mrs. Kemi Ojerinde, has described her company’s latest honour at the 10th City People Real Estate Awards as a recognition of dedication, consistency, and integrity in Nigeria’s growing property market.

Speaking after receiving the Special Recognition Award, Ojerinde said the honour was particularly meaningful, considering her firm’s relatively short but impactful journey in the real estate industry.

“This award means a lot to us. As a full-time events and bridal store, we ventured into the real estate space in 2022. Within just three years, being honoured in this way is both humbling and inspiring,” she said. “We cannot take away the grace of God that has helped us transition almost seamlessly from one industry to another.”

Ojerinde explained that the recognition reflects her company’s commitment to bridging Nigeria’s housing and investment gaps through credible real estate solutions and partnerships.

“We’ve worked hard to bring reliable investment advice and exclusive opportunities to the public through content marketing and collaborations with credible developers. Our focus is on helping people invest safely and enjoy high returns,” she noted.

Founded with a vision to add value to young families and professionals, Kikiconcepts Realtors Limited grew out of the success the brand had built in the bridal industry. According to Ojerinde, the decision to expand into real estate was driven by a desire to help young couples secure homes and financial stability beyond their wedding day.

“Our company was birthed out of a passion to contribute value to young families. After years of working with newlyweds in the bridal industry, we wanted to help them secure homes and build wealth after marriage. Seeing our clients now living in their dream homes and achieving transgenerational wealth has been a strong motivation to keep doing more,” she said.

While reflecting on challenges, the Kikiconcepts CEO said financial misconceptions among potential buyers is one of the biggest hurdles facing the industry.

“The most common challenge we face is the belief that one must have a huge amount of money to invest in real estate. However, with the help of credible professionals, flexible payment plans, and mortgage options, our clients have been able to own properties with modest funds — even from the early stages of marriage,” she explained.

For young Nigerians, especially women aspiring to build careers in real estate, Ojerinde offered practical advice anchored on values and continuous learning.

“Have good values before you start, so you don’t get swayed by the love of money or the rush to make sales. Build genuine relationships with clients; it earns you trust and reputation,” she advised. “Be hungry for knowledge, pay attention to details, and never neglect due diligence. With integrity, diligence, and consistency, the sky is only your starting point.”

Ojerinde said the City People Special Recognition Award is both a milestone and a call to greater service in shaping the future of real estate in Nigeria.