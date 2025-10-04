Ms P Tee Money receives top fashion and beauty honour

London’s fashion and entertainment scene lit up when Wendy Tingling, better known as Ms P Tee Money, was honoured for her outstanding contribution to the beauty and fashion industry. The glamorous entrepreneur and style icon received the award from celebrated Nollywood actress Shebaby, who praised her for her creativity, dedication, and lasting influence.

Wendy turned heads at the event in a stunning white Alexander McQueen tailored jacket suit, paired with BB Simon studded shoes — an ensemble that perfectly captured her signature blend of elegance and bold flair. The look cemented her reputation not just as an industry leader, but as a fashion force in her own right.

Beyond her undeniable presence in fashion, Wendy is also a music producer, working closely with her husband, the internationally acclaimed DJ, actor, and producer P Tee Money. Together, the pair have rightfully earned the title of the UK’s “Power Couple of the Music Industry”, blending sound, style, and culture while leaving an indelible mark across global entertainment.

Adding yet another layer to her creative portfolio, Wendy is the voice behind a compelling podcast on Compound Radio UK, where she shares insights into lifestyle, culture, and entertainment with her ever-growing audience.

Her husband, P Tee Money — of African and Jewish heritage — is himself a pioneer in the global music scene, and together the duo continues to expand their influence, seamlessly balancing glamour with substance.

With her latest award, Wendy Tingling has once again proven that she is more than a name in fashion — she is a visionary, a creator, and a role model. And alongside her husband, she stands as part of a power couple redefining the future of music, fashion, and media.