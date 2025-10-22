Moliy & Tyla release new single ‘Body Go’

By Emmanuel Okogba

Ghanaian sensation Moliy and South African Grammy-winning star Tyla have teamed up for an irresistible new single titled “Body Go,” now available on all major streaming platforms via gamma.

Blending elements of R&B, Pop, Amapiano, and Afrobeats, the track delivers a smooth yet energetic sound that celebrates confidence, freedom, and the joy of self-expression. Both artists bring their signature styles to the collaboration-Moliy’s sultry vocals intertwine effortlessly with Tyla’s vibrant melodies, resulting in a Pan-African anthem designed for dance floors worldwide.

Beyond its infectious rhythm, “Body Go” represents a cultural bridge between Ghana and South Africa, highlighting the growing global influence of African women in music. It’s a song that embodies empowerment and unity through rhythm, sound, and movement.

The release follows the success of Moliy’s chart-topping hit “Shake It To The Max – FLY [Remix],” which surpassed one billion streams and solidified her status as one of the continent’s rising stars. With “Body Go,” Moliy takes another bold step into the global spotlight, pairing her vibrant artistry with Tyla’s Grammy-winning edge.

Described as a soundtrack for girls’ nights out and carefree celebration, the single captures the energy of modern African pop-bold, joyful, and unapologetically international.

With this collaboration, Moliy and Tyla not only deliver a dance anthem but also reaffirm Africa’s powerful presence in shaping the future of global music.