Minister of Women Affairs awards scholarships to 100 girls at Aeronautics University

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on Friday announced scholarships for 100 girls to study at the newly established Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM).

The announcement was made during the official unveiling of the university at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. Represented by her Special Adviser, Judith Okoye, the Minister described the initiative as a “visionary and transformative step” toward strengthening Nigeria’s aviation sector and empowering young women.

“This is a clear case of what is possible when vision meets determination. The Isaac Balami University represents a bridge between dreams and opportunity,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim said.

She commended the university’s founder, Comrade Isaac Balami, for establishing what she described as a first-of-its-kind institution that would offer world-class aviation and management training within Nigeria.

“For the first time in our nation’s history, young Nigerians — particularly women — will have direct access to global-standard aviation and management education without leaving the country,” she said.

“IBUAM is a true testament to Nigeria’s capacity for innovation and excellence under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Reaffirming her ministry’s commitment to inclusion, the Minister noted that women occupy only about 13 percent of jobs in the aviation sector and stressed the need to bridge the gender gap.

“Our goal is to bridge this noticeable gap. In this regard, the Ministry is delighted to announce its intention to partner with IBUAM to train an initial 100 young women from across Nigerian states as the first batch of female trainees under this transformative collaboration,” she stated.

She emphasized that investing in women’s education was equivalent to investing in national growth.

“Empowered women contribute directly to economic development and national stability,” she said.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, also praised Balami for his vision, describing the university as “a landmark achievement that government is proud to support.”

“The government stands firmly behind this project. What Comrade Balami has done is revolutionary — combining aviation training, management education, and aircraft maintenance under one roof,” Keyamo said.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of IBUAM, Professor Paul Jemitola, said the university was designed to “shape the future of aviation and leadership in Africa.”

“Every student at IBUAM will have the opportunity to master piloting and leadership alongside their main course of study. Graduates will not only earn degrees but also obtain private or commercial pilot licenses and professional aviation certifications,” he explained.

The Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, both commended Balami’s initiative, pledging institutional support to ensure its success.

Najomo said the development aligns with NCAA’s goal of ending the era of sending aviation personnel abroad for training, while Aduda described IBUAM as “the unveiling of a vision that will build national capacity and create jobs.”

Vanguard News