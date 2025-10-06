Minister Matawalle leads defence reforms with troop welfare focus — Northern group

The Northern Youth Awareness Forum (NYAF) has lauded the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, for transforming Nigeria’s defence sector with reforms centered on troop welfare, veteran care and people-focused leadership.

The group, in a statement signed by its secretary, Comrade Isma’il Ahmad Zari’a, on Monday, described Matawalle’s approach as “compassionate, innovative and accountable,” with the wellbeing of serving personnel and retired veterans placed “at the very core” of his agenda.

One of the landmark achievements under Matawalle’s watch, the forum noted, is the digitisation of the military pension verification system.

For years, veterans and their families endured stressful bureaucratic delays to access their entitlements. The new system, however, has streamlined the process, ensuring timely payments and restoring trust among those who served the nation.

“This is not just administrative progress but a moral commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Nigeria’s heroes,” Zari’a said.

The minister has also prioritised healthcare for active-duty troops and veterans by expanding medical coverage, modernising facilities and improving access to quality services.

According to NYAF, this reflects an understanding that troop welfare extends beyond the battlefield to their families and long-term wellbeing.

In another innovative move, Matawalle introduced compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles into defence operations — a step that modernises military mobility, cuts fuel costs and aligns with Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

“These policies balance efficiency, sustainability and the practical needs of security personnel,” the forum stated.

NYAF described the ongoing reforms as proof of a leadership philosophy that views national security through the dignity and welfare of those in uniform, rather than just weapons and strategies.

“Matawalle has shown that the strength of the Armed Forces lies in the wellbeing of its people. His legacy is about building a defence system anchored on respect, support and honour,” the statement added.

The forum urged continued support for the minister’s vision, which it said is redefining defence governance and reinforcing national gratitude to those who safeguard Nigeria’s sovereignty.