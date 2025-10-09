Milestone Moment: Leatherback’s Continued Rise

Leatherback has been named the Banking-as-a-Service Innovator of the Year at the prestigious Brit Fintech Awards! This recognition is more than just a trophy on the shelf. It’s a powerful affirmation of our mission: to reshape global payments by making cross-border financial services more accessible, seamless, and efficient for individuals and businesses alike.

The Brit Fintech Awards celebrates innovation, disruption, and excellence across the UK’s rapidly evolving financial technology landscape. Winning in the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Innovator category places Leatherback among the elite in the fintech ecosystem—highlighting our leadership in delivering customer-centric banking solutions.

Our BaaS model empowers businesses to embed financial services directly into their platforms—without the need to build complex infrastructure from scratch. Whether it’s multi-currency wallets, borderless payments, or compliance-ready financial tools, Leatherback is making it easier for modern businesses to scale globally.

This award reinforces Leatherback’s position as a forerunner in the UK fintech space and a trusted partner to companies that need a financial partner that grows with them. It reflects the hard work of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and our relentless pursuit of financial inclusion through technology.

Leatherback offers a comprehensive business toolkit, not just an account. It’s built to grow with your company, and provide features such as global payouts, expense management, payment acceptance solutions, and seamless integrations with eCommerce platforms and accounting software to ensure:

Local presence with global reach

Instant currency conversion

Business control and flexibility

Payment links and gateway via API integration

Prompt settlement of transactions

Global account in USD, GBP, NGN, CAD

Competitive FX rates for international payouts

We’re proud of how far we’ve come—but this is just the beginning. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on our core mission: to drive innovation and unify the world’s 183 currencies.

About Leatherback

Leatherback , founded in 2019, is a UK-based financial platform designed to simplify cross-border payments for individuals and businesses. The company offers multi-currency wallets, global bank accounts, and seamless international transfers, enabling users to transact and scale without geographical limitations. From personal remittances to complex business operations, Leatherback provides the infrastructure to perform collections in Canada, the United Kingdom and Nigeria; we also make payouts to Africa & Asia.