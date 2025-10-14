Metrospeed, Future Union partner on Smart City project in Lagos

Metrospeed Property Development has taken another step towards actualising its smart city project as the Nigerian property developer partners with Future Union, an international firm based in Qatar, to deliver an ambitious urban development modeled after the acclaimed Lusail Smart City in Doha.

The planned collaboration was announced on Sunday, October 13, 2025, during a courtesy visit and strategic meeting held at the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) site office for the Metro Smart City project in Lagos.

Leading the Qatari delegation, Dr. Abdelgalil Sharaf, Chief Executive Officer of Future Union, said his team was impressed with Metrospeed’s vision and would soon formalize their partnership.

“We would like to thank you for this invitation today, and we would like to check the project. After that, we will sign the MOU and, Inshallah, go ahead to sign the contract,” Dr. Sharaf said.

Future Union’s International and Regional Director, Ms. Maral Godalazian, described Metrospeed’s plans as a beautiful and interesting project.

“It’s very interesting, especially what we saw with the smart city concept and what you’re planning. It’s beautiful, and I hope we can do anything to make it come to life,” she said.

Speaking on the significance of the collaboration, Metrospeed Group CEO, Col. Dele Oyefuga (rtd), said Nigeria stands to benefit from Future Union’s advanced technical expertise, planning capacity, and investment potential.

“We’re happy to have the Future Union team here in Nigeria, looking forward to bringing investment into the country. They successfully executed Lusail Smart City in Qatar, and we intend to leverage their wealth of experience to bring similar capacity development to Nigeria,” Oyefuga stated.

He added that the project would redefine urban living in Lagos by promoting “good living, fantastic living, and smart living,” particularly for residents of the state.

“Once all preparations are completed, we will sign the MOU and the contract for Future Union to bring in their expertise and resources to complement what we’re doing in Nigeria,” he promised.

Also speaking, Prince Kazeem Eletu-Odibo, the General Manager of Future Union Holdings, Nigeria, and a royal stakeholder in the host community, described the initiative as a “generational project” that fulfills his lifelong dream of transforming Osapa, his ancestral land, into a model smart city.

“My forefathers have been in this area for over 250 years. I’ve always dreamed of making this place a smart city in Lagos. I went to Qatar, spoke with my partners, and I’m glad they are here to make that dream a reality,” he said.

Eletu-Odibo also expressed gratitude to the Qatari delegation for their commitment to replicating the Lusail Smart City experience in Nigeria, emphasizing that the project would mark a new era in Lagos’s urban development.

Vanguard News