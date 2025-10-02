Media Group commends NCC over transparent promotion exercise

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A media advocacy group, Volunteer Media Advocacy for Accountable Leadership, has commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the professional and transparent manner in which it recently conducted its promotion examinations.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Sir Aminu Augustine, the group described the exercise as merit-driven, fair, and fully compliant with public service standards.

According to the group, a review of the process showed that promotions were strictly based on performance and available vacancies, in line with the Public Service Rules and the NCC’s manpower structure.

“Not all who passed could be promoted, especially where vacancies were no longer available. This is in line with what the Public Service Rules expects,” the statement noted.

The group further highlighted that the interview panels were properly constituted with representatives from all six geopolitical zones, external observers, and officials of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

It also praised the NCC for issuing individual score breakdowns to candidates, describing it as a rare mark of transparency and accountability in public institutions.

The advocacy group urged other government agencies and parastatals to emulate the NCC by ensuring fairness and due process in their internal management systems, particularly in human resource operations.

“All indications point to a process that prioritized fairness, objectivity, and due process. The NCC should be commended for setting an example in public sector human resource management,” the statement added.