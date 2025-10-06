Mbappe undergoing treatment for ‘small niggle’ at France camp: Deschamps

Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is receiving treatment for a “small niggle” in his right ankle after meeting up with his international team-mates ahead of the latest round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers, France coach Didier Deschamps said Monday.

The France captain sustained the knock at the end of Real Madrid’s 3-1 La Liga victory over Villarreal on Saturday, casting doubts over his availability to the national team for their upcoming qualifying matches against Azerbaijan and Iceland.

“I spoke with Kylian, he had a small niggle but it’s not serious, otherwise he wouldn’t be here today,” Deschamps told reporters at the French team’s Clairefontaine base near Paris.

“We will take the time with the medical staff to assess the situation and then see how it develops.”

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate also underwent tests, after coming off injured in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

The pair received treatment on Monday during training and are set to continue treatment on Tuesday, according to the French national team’s coaching staff.

The French football federation (FFF) also confirmed Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola would be sent home from Clairefontaine due to a hamstring injury.

“After consulting with the French national team doctor… (Barcola) has been diagnosed with a chronic injury to his right hamstring since Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match against Atalanta (on September 17),” the FFF said.

PSG then publicly rejected the diagnosis of the 23-year-old by France’s medical team.

“The information published in this statement does not correspond in any way to the medical information provided by Paris Saint-Germain’s medical teams,” the club posted on social media.

“Prior to the gathering (at Clairefontaine) and following the Ligue 1 matchday 7 fixture against Lille, Paris Saint-Germain provided the French national team with a medical report on Bradley Barcola that made no mention of any chronic injury following the match against Atalanta.”

The attacker played 60 minutes of PSG’s Ligue 1 draw at Lille on Sunday before being replaced, showing no apparent signs of injury during the encounter.

Should Barcola end up facing time on the sidelines, he would be a further addition to PSG’s lengthy injury list which already includes fellow France forwards Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, as well as Marquinhos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves.

Last month there was friction between the two parties after PSG criticised the French national team staff following injuries suffered by Dembele and Doue during France’s opening Group D win over Ukraine.

Les Bleus are top of their group with two wins from two so far in qualifying. They host Azerbaijan on Friday at PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium before travelling to Iceland three days later.