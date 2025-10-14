Mbah’s defection to APC ends South East marginalisation – Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

By Dennis Agbo

Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that Governor Peter Mbah’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) marks the end of what he described as the long-standing political marginalisation of the South East in Nigeria’s national politics.

Speaking at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, on Tuesday, during the ceremony where Governor Mbah formally joined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shettima commended the governor’s decision as a strategic move that would further integrate the region into mainstream national politics.

The event was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi; as well as former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and other APC stalwarts.

Shettima described the Igbo people as resilient, industrious, and highly mobile, noting that their inclusion in the nation’s political mainstream was long overdue.

“The Igbo are the Jews of Nigeria — a resilient and resourceful people. Sadly, one of the most vibrant parts of this nation has been on the margins of national politics,” Shettima said.

“But with the coming of Governors Mbah, Uzodinma, and Nwifuru, Ndigbo have now returned to the mainstream.”

The Vice President also announced that Governor Mbah has become the leader of the APC in Enugu State, assuring that the state would now benefit fully from federal programmes and projects designed for the South East.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Mbah described his defection as a collective decision of the people of Enugu State, whom he said had resolved to align with the political centre for the state’s progress.

“Today marks a new beginning — the end of years of being on the sidelines,” Mbah said.

“This is the day we chose to take our destiny in our hands and chart a new political course for Enugu State and the entire South East. We are now renewed in progress and committed to moving forward.”

The governor added that his administration remains focused on accelerating development and deepening collaboration with the Federal Government to deliver more democratic dividends to the people.