Mass Transit: Gov Eno procures 50 CNG buses

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – AKWA Ibom State Government says it has procured 50 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered buses for affordable mass transit for the state’s populace against widespread hardship in the country.

The state Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, disclosed this in Uyo yesterday among September engagements by the Governor Umo Eno led administration to further deepened implementation of the ARISE Agenda, the governor’s blueprint for development.

In the highlight of the series of engagements, Umanah mentioned

the creation of a N100Million Creative Industry Fund, designed to expand opportunities in the creative sector in the state and N1.2Billion released as wardrobe allowance for teachers.

For September, the commissioner stated, “50 units of CNG city buses have been procured, with ultra-modern terminals and bus stations under construction across the State.

“In tourism, ecological remediation of 70 hectares of gullies and construction of the ARISE Resort are underway, alongside works at the 5,000-capacity Ibom International Convention Centre and Hotel and the ARISE Shopping City.

“In training and empowerment, more than 10,000 youths and SMEs have benefited, and the administration is constructing a 2,000-capacity Amphitheatre to host the Annual Christmas Unplugged Event.

“Newly established N100 million Creative Industry Fund is being deployed to strengthen talent development, drive capacity building, and expand opportunities for the entertainment and film sector, thereby positioning Akwa Ibom as a creative hub in Nigeria.

“On roads, over 771 kilometres of roads are at various stages of construction and 31 bridges completed. The aviation sector continues to soar with acquisition of four new aircraft for Ibom Air, construction of Aviation Village, completion of new Terminal and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Victor Attah International Airport.”

In the September engagements, the governor led the, “Launch of the Akwa Ibom State Security Trust Fund to deepen Akwa Ibom acclaim as one of Nigeria’s safest states and inauguration of 4th batch of the Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme of Ibom LED, in furtherance of his commitment to grow an expansive army of entrepreneurs in the state.

“The power sector witnessed the hosting of the maiden Electricity Summit, the signing of an MoU with the Rural Electrification Agency, the unveiling of the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Policy, and the signing of the Electricity Law.”

Umanah further mentioned Governor Eno’s reception of newly graduated Ibom Air Cadet Pilots and Aircraft Engineers trained in France and Ethiopia.

He also hosted the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Johnny Baxter, hosted Ibom Sports Festival-held for the first time in 14 years and hosting of the Directors Guild of Nigeria over the Ibom Entertainers Week.

Umanah summed that these engagements and other ongoing programmes of the administration, “Reflect the Governor’s unwavering commitment to delivering impactful governance. We remain resolute in ensuring Akwa Ibom continues steadily on this path of growth, innovation, and transformation.”