Man vanishes in river at midnight while bathing

By Emma Una

CALABAR—A man identified as Brother Sonny has reportedly vanished in a river in Ogoja, Cross River State, when he went to bath at midnight.

The incident happened at Ishaya village, in Ogoja Local Government Area of the state, where the said man resides with his family.

The younger sister to the man who gave her name as Joy Philips, who narrated the incident to Vanguard said: “A tragic moment has yet again happened in my family, as we cry over the loss of my elder brother, Sonny.

“He went to the nearby Ishaya river at midnight on September 28, to bathe and vanished. Till now we are still looking for him in the river. He hasn’t bathed in the river before, and cannot even swim.

“Till this moment, his corpse hasn’t been seen. We are told he is still undergoing trial underwater and his body will be released by 12 midnight last night.

We are heading back to the river with hope of retrieving his body. The question is, why will a son of the soil drown in his own local river?”

She said the police was yet to be contacted on the incident, adding “If police want to interrogate us, they should come to us. We cannot go to them now.”