Man United’s Patrick Dorgu explains meaning of his Igbo name, ‘Chinazaekpere’

By Ayobami Okerinde

Manchester United defender Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu has explained the meaning of his Igbo middle name while reflecting on the role of faith in his life and career.

Born to Nigerian parents in Copenhagen, Denmark, the 20-year-old, who joined Manchester United in January 2025, has increasingly been referred to by his full name to acknowledge his heritage and religious identity.

Speaking to the club’s official website at his local church, Dorgu explained his middle name “Chinazaekpere means ‘God answers prayers’. That’s what my parents gave to me when I was born.

“Religion means a lot to me, it’s always been a big part of my life and my family’s. I’ve always been praying since I was young and I keep praying,” he said.

Dorgu, who made his competitive debut for Denmark in 2024, added that faith and community remain central to his routine.

His words: “Family and the community is what I’ve grown up with in Denmark so it’s good to try and maintain it here too. I come to pray at this church on Sunday if I have the time and we don’t have a game; I try to be here as much as I can.”

On how his faith connects with his football career he said it’s about “always believing” in God’s plan. “United is a massive club, I knew it would be a great opportunity and I always think that God has a plan for everything. The fact United were the only team in for me in January meant, for me, it has to be here,” he said.

Dorgu acknowledged that his career has had ups and downs but emphasised the importance of perseverance and self-belief. “It’s just about always believing in myself and believing that I can always get better by getting top moments on the pitch. It’s about learning from my mistakes and always giving my best,” he added.