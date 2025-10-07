Mainstack CEO to chair global panel at Horasis 2025 in Brazil

By Juliet Umeh

As world leaders and visionaries prepare to converge at the 2025 Horasis Global Summit in São Paulo, Brazil, scheduled for October 8 and 9, 2025, attention is focused on how emerging technologies continue to reshape the global economy.

Among the notable participants is Chief Executive Officer of Mainstack, Ayobami Oyaleke, who has been invited to chair a high-level panel discussion on “The Transformative Power of AI, Blockchain, and the Metaverse in Shaping the Future of Industries, SMEs, and Economies.”

The Horasis Global Summit, founded by Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, is globally recognised for bringing together influential leaders from business, government, and innovation to develop actionable strategies for sustainable growth and global development.

Oyaleke’s selection as a session chair underscores his growing influence as one of Africa’s leading voices in digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

The panel will feature prominent global figures including Carlos Eduardo Benitez (CEO, BMP), Rodrigo Cabernite (CEO, GYRA+), Guilherme D. F. Dominguez (CEO, BrazilLAB), Ariel Andrés Sánchez Rojas (CEO, Clio Circle AI), and Ricardo Salomão, MD, MBA (Managing Partner, Green Rock), who will each share expert perspectives from their respective industries.

Expressing his excitement about the invitation, Oyaleke said: “I’m truly honoured to chair this important dialogue at Horasis 2025. The convergence of AI, blockchain, and the metaverse is unlocking new opportunities for creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses worldwide. “This is a pivotal moment to ensure these technologies drive inclusion, growth, and innovation across all economies, especially emerging markets,” he added.

Mainstack’s participation in the global summit further highlights its expanding international footprint and unwavering commitment to empowering creators and entrepreneurs through digital tools that enable monetisation, growth, and global reach.