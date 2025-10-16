Lost in the Woods: Finding Nigeria way back

By Christine Umoekereka

Nigeria today feels like a group lost in the woods—confused, divided, and uncertain which path leads home. We have lost sight of the collective vision that once bound us together. In a multicultural nation like ours, progress demands unity of purpose. When travelers in a forest quarrel, they wander in circles; when they cooperate, they rediscover direction.

To find our way back, we must remember three timeless survival principles—each relevant to both our national struggle and our President’s call for renewed hope.

Stay together.

When a group is lost, separation is fatal. In Nigeria, division along ethnic, religious, or political lines weakens our national compass. The Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and every other group must walk side by side. A house divided cannot stand, and a nation divided cannot progress. True patriotism lies in solidarity, not suspicion. Ration your water and food.

In survival, discipline and patience preserve life. Likewise, our government’s appeal for patience and endurance stems from this principle: we must manage our limited resources wisely as we rebuild. Economic hardship is painful, but reckless consumption, corruption, or disunity only deepen the crisis. Endurance today is an investment in tomorrow’s stability. Stay warm—build a survival bed.

In the cold, the wise gather warmth and build protection from the ground. For Nigeria, this means constructing the “survival bed” of resilience: institutions that safeguard education, healthcare, and justice. We must strengthen the systems that lift citizens off the cold ground of poverty and inequality.

Inside this metaphorical forest, hatred, tribalism, and rivalry are luxuries we cannot afford. Each conflict wastes precious daylight. Every insult delays our rescue. It is time to choose collaboration over competition and solutions over blame.

As a registered nurse, I witness daily how collective effort saves lives. When doctors, nurses, and technicians work as one team, patients recover faster, outcomes improve, and resources stretch further. The same principle applies to nation-building: teamwork yields healing.

Our journey out of the woods begins when we stand together, ration wisely, and build strong foundations. Nigeria’s compass still points home—it is unity, endurance, and resilience that will guide us there.

Lost in the woods, our only hope is cooperation, not conflict.

Christine Umoekereka, a registered nurse and author of Our Collective Contribution, wrote from Canada.