Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman’s ‘Serpent’s Gift’ performance earns AMAA nomination

By Benjamin Njoku

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman is currently in a happy mood, having been nominated for Best Leading Actress at the forthcoming Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for her powerful performance in the critically acclaimed film ‘Serpent’s Gift’. This nomination marks a major milestone in her career, showcasing her growth and range as an actress.

Her portrayal of Ijeoma, a young widow navigating tradition and truth, has been praised for its emotional depth and subtlety. ‘Serpent’s Gift’, directed by Kayode Kasum, explores themes of grief, resilience, and family legacy.

Linda’s transition from TV staple to big-screen heavyweight has been years in the making, and this AMAA nomination is a testament to her dedication and talent. Her nomination puts her in the running alongside some of the continent’s most respected and dynamic performers.

The 2025 AMAA Awards will be held in Lagos on November 8, celebrating outstanding achievements in African cinema.