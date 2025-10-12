LG boss gives food packs to 2,000 households

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Areas of Lagos State, Prince Lanre Sanusi on recently distributed food bags to 2,000 households in the area to alleviate hunger and suffering.

Sanusi, who carried out the exercise under his “Apo Ariyo Initiative” said that the gesture was part of the efforts to cascade President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to the grassroots.

Sanusi said that food remained priority for human survival, adding that government at all levels must give it adequate attention for residents to be in right frame of mind to contribute meaningful to the society.

He said that “Apo Ariyo initiative”, was initiated in 2014 in honour of his late maternal grandfather and first Oba of Amuwo-Kuje, Bisiriyu Ariyo, to address hunger among the less privileged.

“We have been doing this since 2014 till date. This is special because we now have opportunity to serve at Chairman of the council. We intend to sustain this support to residents on a monthly basis.

“This edition is taking care of 1,500 households here, but we still have another 500 packs reserved and all be distributed to the people.

“The November edition will be expanded and that of December would be huge and more expansive,” he said.

According to him, each bag contains rice, beans and Garri to feed the needy carefully selected from various wards of the council.

Assuring the people of his administration’s commitment to make all inner roads motorable, Sanusi said that part of the event included the ground breaking ceremony of Durbar Junction at Mile 2.

The Chairman stated that the gate at the junction is to ensure security and safety of the people, adding that the reconstruction and repairs works would also start at 1st Ave. to Alakija, 2nd Ave. 7th Ave. Agboju Market Road, among others.

“In the same order, our inner roads will receive more attention, we are trying to fix some of them now but the raining season has been hindering the speed.

“We know that before December all our inner roads must be motorable, this is our commitment, ” he added.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC), Amuwo Odofin Area, Mr Waheed Atanda, commended Sanusi on the initiative, saying that if poverty and hunger were addressed, many challenges facing the nation would be solved.

“If things are being done in this way, apparently everybody will feel they are part of governance. Good governance is about taking into consideration what people need.

“People do not philosophise in an empty stomach. When people are well-fed and when people are well-nourished, then they will have the mind, the mindset to think,” he added.

On road repairs, Atanda, said, “It is what the community has long been looking for and we are extremely happy that that ground breaking is commencing today”.

Meanwhile, the President, Amuwo-Odofin Landlord Residents Association, Prince Adeyemi Muftau-Ayilara, said that the gesture would ameliorate the general suffering in the society.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Mulikat Raheem appreciated the Chairman for the gesture, saying the food pack would go a long way to feed her family.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Victoria James said, “It is a good thing that he (Sanusi) is doing, he is helping the poor and the elderly, he has well and we pray he ends well.”

The event which was held at the council secretariat, was witnessed by various community groups and association