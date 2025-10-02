Learning: Experts call for balance between digital tools, physical books

Governor Soludo

By Adesina Wahab

Experts have called for a balance between the use of digital tools and physical books in teaching and learning, saying blending the two will help promote literacy in the society.

They stated this at an event organized to mark this year’s International Literacy Day at the National Library of Nigeria, Lagos Branch. The theme was “Promoting literacy in the digital era.”

The event was organised by the Zacchaeus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Library, ZODML, with support from Book Aid International and the National Library of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of ZODML, Mrs Ifeoma Esiri, noted that the level of literacy in Nigeria is low, even in urban centres, adding that attention must be focused on it as a challenge that must be overcome.

“When we see low literacy level as a challenge and as a society, we will think around solutions to it. The literary level in Nigeria is low even in urban centres. We have to deploy resources to tackle it and employ more teachers. Celebrating literacy day is important to us at ZODML because it allows us to partner with people and organizations of like minds.

“Book Aid International from the United Kingdom is one of our partners and we are privileged to work with them. We also appreciate the National Library of Nigeria too. At this event, we have about 100 students from public schools around here,” she stated.

On the influence of digital tools on learning, Esiri opined that digital tools should be used responsibly.

“We all know that technology has come to play a vital role in learning and even teaching, however, there is need for balance. Physical books cannot just be wished away like that,” she noted.

She also advocated learning in local languages, at least in the formative years, because in the future, the use of native tongues would be highly essential.

Addressing the students, Dr Olatubosun Taofeek, also echoed the need to balance digital tools and physical books in learning.

He also admonished the students to use the Internet to advance their education instead of getting distracted by some mundane things that they could see online.

The Deputy Director/ Head of Branch, National Library of Nigeria, Lagos, Mrs Obianuju Onuorah, described literacy as a foundational human right and a pathway to dignity, opportunity and equality.

“It opens the door to education, creativity and lifelong learning for children and lays foundation for inclusion, sustainability and progress,” she added.

Onuorah said the National Library of Nigeria would continue to play pivotal roles in the promotion of literacy and access to information.

“Our institutions serve as a hub for knowledge innovation and community engagement. We are committed to supplying literacy initiatives and providing resources that empower Nigerians to achieve their full potentials in the digital era.”