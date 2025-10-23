Leading priest in Benin Kingdom make case for Ohenof Edokpa’s ascension

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A leading chief priest in Benin Kingdom, Ohen-nu-koni of Evbuekhoi has appealed to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II to consider and approve Mr Osakioya Obasohan as the Ohen of Idokpa being “the ancestral divine son of Okuaihe Nokpogie Numagolor”

There has been controversy over the position since 2018 and it was gathered that even some lands close the shrine in the community and others are being sold

A letter to the monarch made available to Vanguard yesterday said “I, Ohennukoni of Evbuekoi Village hereby extend my most sincere greetings and appreciation to our Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Euware II (CFR), Oba of Benin for your systematic handling and settling of traditional matters in Benin Kingdom without fear of favour from anybody. I say may you continue to reign in the Ancient Benin Stool, Amen.

“With particular reference to the above subject matter. I wish to humbly highlight how the Ohen title ship came about that require your fatherly

“The title was given to Obasohan Odia (by my grandfather) Usualele Osaghea. Based on how Osasohan Odia treated the ailment of my grandfather’s younger one which every other person rejected. Upon installation the title was made hereditary.

“At the demise of Late Obasohan, I approached the Idokpa Community about the installation of Ohen of Idokpa; all the processes put forward for the installation were rejected by the Idokpa Community.

“My Royal father, I put up this letter for your total consideration and approval since the title ship of Ohen Okhuaihe No Kpogie Numagolor Ohen Idokpa Osakioya Obasohan have long been dragged orally hence this my letter of consideration and approval by your Royal Majesty.

“Finally, I earnestly look forward to my majesty’s approval at this point in need.”