Lai Mohammed leads foundation to make Lagos Africa’s tourism hub

Lagos, Nigeria — The Eko Tourism Foundation (ETF) was officially launched on Thursday with a mission to position Lagos as Africa’s leading tourism destination and usher in a new chapter for Nigeria’s tourism industry.

At the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Chairman of ETF’s Board of Trustees and Governing Board, described the Foundation as “a bold and visionary initiative aimed at transforming Lagos into Africa’s foremost tourism hotspot.”

The ETF, an initiative of the 137-year-old Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has a robust mandate to create an inclusive platform connecting government, private sector, and tourism stakeholders. It will serve as the industry’s policy advocacy voice, position Lagos as the preferred partner for global tour operators, and lead international marketing efforts for both Destination Lagos and Destination Nigeria.

Highlighting tourism’s role in economic growth, Alhaji Mohammed said, “Tourism is one of the most powerful engines of growth worldwide. The Eko Tourism Foundation will harness this power to boost Nigeria’s economy and generate millions of jobs.” He noted that Lagos has gained international attention through events like ‘Detty December’, concerts, nightlife, fashion, food, and culture. “The Foundation will build on this momentum to create a year-round global attraction,” he added.

Reinforcing the sector’s significance, the Chairman revealed that tourism currently supports 10-15 million jobs nationwide and contributed 3.6% to Nigeria’s GDP, which translated to over US$17.3 billion in 2022. Lagos alone is home to more than 2,000 hotels with 70,000 rooms, boasting some of the highest occupancy rates in Africa.

Citing the World Travel & Tourism Council, he underscored that Nigeria’s tourism sector is projected to grow by 5.4% annually from 2023 to 2030, creating 2.6 million new jobs and adding US$5.58 billion in revenue.

Alhaji Mohammed outlined the Foundation’s vision of developing tourism as a sustainable alternative to Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy. Its mission is to attract global visitors to Lagos to experience the city’s history, landmarks, cuisine, music, film, fashion, arts, and culture.

Key strategic programs include the Eko Tourism Foundation Trust Fund to mobilize investments; ETF Academy focused on human capital development; an Annual International Conference & Exhibition to showcase Lagos; Experience Lagos Project featuring immersive and virtual tours; ETF Quarterly Publication for industry insights; ETF Club for students; and an Annual Festival to cultivate future tourism champions.

The Foundation offers multiple membership categories with tailored benefits, such as Grand Patron, Chancellor, Champions, Ambassadors, and more, to engage diverse stakeholders.

Alhaji Mohammed praised Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, FCA, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and founding visionary of the ETF, alongside the esteemed Board of Trustees including HRH Erelu Abiola Dosunmu (Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos), Chief (Dr.) Nike Okundaye, Prince (Dr.) Yemisi Shyllon, Mr. Karl Hala, Dr. Iyadunni Gbadebo, and Dr. Tunde Lawrenson for their dedication.

Concluding, the Chairman appealed for nationwide collaboration: “The tourism sector has long suffered from fragmented efforts and incoherent voices. The Eko Tourism Foundation is here to unify the industry, engage governments effectively, attract investments, and create millions of jobs. But we cannot do this alone. We call on industry players, policymakers, investors, the media, and all Lagosians to partner with us. Together, let us make Lagos not only a commercial powerhouse but the tourism capital of Africa.”