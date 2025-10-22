Lagos educators mark 20 years, champion tech-driven sustainable education

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Onikan pulsated with celebration recently as the Lagos State Chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, commemorated its 20th Anniversary alongside the annual NAPPS DAY 2025. Under the theme “Education for Sustainable Development: A Technology-Driven Innovative and Inclusive Approach.” This is as thousands of educators gathered to reflect on two decades of progress and chart a course for the future.

The event commenced with a vibrant march past, as teachers from diverse private schools across Lagos paraded with pride, visibly celebrating their vital profession and the Association’s significant milestone. The stadium was filled with the energy of educators, chapter chairpersons, state executives, and distinguished guests, including royal fathers, top government officials, elders, and key education stakeholders.

Addressing the significance of the day, President of NAPPS Lagos, Chief Alaka Yusuf Lukman, highlighted the tangible advancements in the state’s education sector. “This celebration marks achievable developments happening in the education sector in Nigeria, especially here in Lagos State,” Chief Lukman stated emphatically to the press. He underscored the foundational importance of education, declaring, “The role of education in national development cannot be overemphasised.”

Echoing the sentiment of progress, former NAPPS Lagos President, Dr Wasiu Adumadenyi, noted the importance of dedicating a day to honour educators. “This day is set aside for teachers to celebrate their contribution to national building through educational development,” Dr Adumadenyi affirmed. He specifically lauded the newly introduced national curriculum as a crucial step forward: “We want a situation where there’s no discrepancy between a child schooling in Nigeria and their counterparts in America. So, the new curriculum has recognised that, and we hope for speedy implementation.”

The focus on leveraging technology for educational advancement was reinforced by the Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, Dr Mrs. Ronke Soyomo. “This is a time to share good practice and celebrate teachers,” Dr Soyomo said. She commended current ministerial reforms aimed at benefiting students more directly and outlined key priorities: “We are working on how to reduce out-of-school children and promote girls’ education. Critically, we are employing technology to make it easier for teachers to do their work adequately.”

The NAPPS DAY 2025 celebration served as both a jubilant recognition of twenty years of private educational contribution in Lagos State and a forward-looking forum. The resounding message emphasised the critical intersection of technology, innovation, and inclusivity as the pathway towards achieving truly sustainable development through quality education for all Nigerian children. The commitment from educators, administrators, and regulatory bodies signals a concerted push to transform these ideals into tangible classroom realities.