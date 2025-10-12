Lagos deploy 78 electric ferries as Sanwo-Olu unveil Omi Eko Project

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, has deployed 78 electric ferries as part of plans to revolutionize Lagos’s water transportation landscape.



This is even as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would officially unveil the Omi Eko Project on October 17, 2025, at Five Cowries Terminal.



A statement from the authority said the event marks a pivotal milestone in the state’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, cutting-edge water transportation, and smart city innovation.



According to the statement, the launch would draw distinguished government officials, development partners, key stakeholders, community leaders, and the press to witness the debut of the initiative.



The authority said the Omi Eko Project is poised to revolutionize Lagos’s water transportation landscape by integrating innovative technology, strengthening terminal infrastructure, and championing environmental sustainability.



“With the deployment of over 78 high-capacity electric ferries, digital ticketing systems, intelligent terminals, and safety innovations, the project will significantly reduce commute times and establish a reliable, modern transportation option for millions.



“The Five Cowries Terminal, a central hub of intermodal transport in Lagos, will serve as the perfect location for this launch, symbolizing the seamless integration of land and water mobility as outlined in the Lagos Urban Mobility Plan”, the authority stated.