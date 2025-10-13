Lagos demolishes 39 marked buildings in Ikota Estate

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE Lagos State government has commenced the demolition of all marked structures in Ikota Estate, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state, following the expiration of the quit notice.

The property owners, according to the state government, contravened the drainage setback standard rules, leading to perennial flooding of the area.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, who led a monitoring and enforcement team to the area, lamented the encroachment on waterways.

He also cautioned residents against actions that threaten the environment, as nature will always take its course.

Recently, Wahab dismissed a viral video where the Ministry allegedly demanded payments from property owners to stop the planned demolition of houses at Oral Estate in Ikota.

He said: “We earlier stopped them then, but we were alerted again recently that the encroachment had resumed aggressively, with attempts to sell land to unsuspecting buyers.

“The state government has now taken decisive action to halt the encroachment and clear all illegal structures along the drainage alignment.

“However, those behind the unlawful activity would be identified and prosecuted accordingly.”

Speaking on the perennial challenge of flooding, Wahab noted that while it is impossible to completely prevent flooding in a coastal state like Lagos, surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, lagoons, and rivers, the government continues to invest in infrastructure to mitigate its impact.

He said: “What we can do is reduce its effects through resilient infrastructure, which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has consistently provided and maintained.”

Speaking, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that the Green Line Rail project, which will run from Marina to Epe, is anticipated to commence in December following stakeholder consultations and feasibility studies.

He said some car dealers, who were granted temporary approval to use power line spaces, had violated terms by constructing permanent structures on wetlands.

The commissioner, who directed relevant authorities to ensure the eviction of occupants along the corridor, said: “As a state, we must enforce compliance and protect the environment while advancing our transport development agenda.”