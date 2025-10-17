Lagos declares war on drug abuse, suicide among youths — Ogunlende

Ogunlende

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, has reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to tackling the twin crises of drug abuse and suicide among young people, describing them as “urgent public health and moral challenges that demand collective action.”

Delivering a speech through the Lagos State Youth Ambassador, Obadare Adenekan, Ogunlende extended warm greetings to participants at the Vanguard Mental Health Summit 3.0, commending Vanguard Newspapers for sustaining the forum which he said has become a leading voice in advancing mental health awareness across Nigeria.

Vanguard holds 3rd Mental Health Summit https://t.co/dQDu5R0gpK — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 17, 2025

“In a world that often shys away from uncomfortable conversations, Vanguard’s consistency in advancing mental health awareness is a profound act of courage and compassion,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the summit, “Taming the Rising Tide of Suicide in Nigeria,” the Commissioner described suicide as a growing national emergency, citing the World Health Organization’s estimate that Nigeria records over 16,000 suicide deaths annually, with most victims between ages 15 and 29.

“Behind those numbers are real faces sons, daughters, friends, classmates whose silent battles went unseen, whose cries for help were drowned in stigma, silence, or shame,” he noted.

Ogunlende stressed that mental health is not a privilege but a right, urging a shift in public perception to treat suicide and drug abuse as issues of care and compassion, not punishment or shame.

“In our communities, we see a troubling pattern; one where drug abuse, mental distress, and suicide form a vicious triangle. For many young people, substance use begins as a temporary escape from unemployment, pressure, or hopelessness, but that escape often becomes a trap,” he said.

According to him, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State has adopted a holistic, people-centered response through a multi-layered strategy built around prevention, treatment, and empowerment.

He highlighted the flagship programme, Lagos State Kick Against Drug Abuse, LASKADA, as a major intervention designed to combat substance abuse across the State.

“Through LASKADA, the ministry has conducted statewide sensitization in schools, markets, and communities and partnered with youth groups, faith-based organizations, and NGOs to create safe spaces for open conversations. And engaged rehabilitation centers and mental health experts for recovery and reintegration.

“The philosophy behind LASKADA is simple but powerful: to replace addiction with ambition, and despair with direction,” Ogunlende stated.

Further, he explained that the Ministry collaborates closely with the Ministry of Health, the Lagos State Drug Control Committee, and mental health professionals to integrate drug abuse control into broader mental health policy.

“Policies alone cannot heal a wounded heart. Data cannot comfort a grieving family. Enforcement without empathy can only go so far,” he said.

Ogunlende emphasised that empathy must lead the fight against mental health challenges, adding that Lagos State is training social workers, counselors, and youth officers to respond with compassion rather than punishment.

“Empathy is not weakness; it is strength in its most healing form,” he said.

Ogunlende warned against the culture of silence that surrounds addiction and suicide, stressing that open dialogue is key to dismantling stigma.

“We must break that silence in our homes, schools, and places of worship. By normalizing conversations about mental health, we take away the shame and bring healing closer,” he added.

Ogunlende reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment where no young person is lost to drugs, to silence, or to suicide.

“When we empower the youth, we do not just secure the future, we protect the present. Together, we can make Lagos not just the Centre of Excellence, but the Centre of Empathy and Empowerment,” he said.