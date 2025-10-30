Lagos commuters decry BRT drivers’ recklessness, aggression

Some Lagos residents have decried the growing recklessness, impatience, and aggressive behaviour of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) drivers on major routes across the metropolis.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, the residents urged the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and traffic officials to intensify monitoring and driver retraining.

According to them, many BRT drivers disregard traffic rules, intimidate other road users, and create chaos that endangers lives.

Mrs Toyin Alabi, a commuter who plies the Ikorodu–TBS corridor daily, described the behaviour of some BRT drivers as alarming.

Alabi recounted a recent incident at the Agric Bus Stop in Ikorodu, where the impatience of PRIMERO and TATA BRT bus drivers led to an accident that disrupted traffic flow.

“This morning, their recklessness led to a huge traffic jam at the bus stop.

“One of the buses had its windshield completely smashed,” she said.

She lamented that BRT drivers seem to own the road, driving aggressively and unpredictably.

“You can’t even drive near them without fearing they’ll swerve into your lane without warning,” she added.

Another road user, Mr Kunle Aina, a private car owner who frequently drives along the Yaba-Oshodi route, expressed frustration over BRT drivers’ blatant disregard for other motorists.

“They drive with arrogance, and it’s infuriating. I’ve witnessed BRT drivers deliberately block smaller vehicles to assert dominance – it’s nothing short of bullying,” he said.

He added that, despite the introduction of dedicated BRT lanes, some drivers still violate them, worsening congestion on already busy roads.

A commercial driver, Mr Ismail Adebayo, attributed several minor accidents to the reckless driving of some BRT operators.

“As danfo drivers, we’re meticulous because vehicle repairs are costly, but BRT drivers often collide with other vehicles, causing damage, and then drive off without apology or concern. The government needs to take action,” he said.

Uche Okafor, a tricycle operator who plies the Ojota-Ketu route, described BRT drivers’ behavior as “intimidating”.

“They blast their horns non-stop if they see a keke ahead, forcing us to move aside, even when we’re in our own lane.

“It has become a regular occurrence, forcing us to move aside, even when we are in our own lane. Their attitude is intimidating,” he said.

A pedestrian, Mrs Abimbola Ojo, narrated how she narrowly escaped being hit by a BRT bus near the Onipanu bus stop while trying to cross the road.

“I was already on the pedestrian crossing when the bus just sped past. If I didn’t move back, it would have hit me. They drive recklessly even where people are crossing,” she said.

She called on the government to mandate retraining for all BRT drivers, emphasising that LAMATA should conduct regular assessments to ensure driver competence.

“Many BRT drivers are either overworked or inadequately trained, and until they’re held accountable, the reckless behaviuor will continue,” she said.

Responding to the complaints, Mr Kola Ojelabi, Head of Communications, LAMATA, clarified that BRT drivers are not directly employed by the agency but by operating companies with franchise agreements with it.

“They are not LAMATA drivers. They are employed by operating companies that have franchised agreements with us,” Ojelabi said.

He explained that drivers undergo regular training but admitted that some misconduct stems from individual attitudes.

“The drivers are well trained, but because of the kind of persons some of them are, they sometimes misbehave or talk rudely to passengers,” he said.

Ojelabi added that commuters have the right to report such incidents, noting that every BRT bus carries both a number plate and a code number for easy identification.

“If you report the code number of the bus, the time and the route where it happened, we will trace the operator and punish the driver appropriately,” he said.

He disclosed that several erring drivers had been punished or dismissed in the past for misconduct.

“There have been several cases where drivers were sanctioned or even sacked. Once a driver is dismissed, he is blacklisted and can no longer work with any other BRT operator in Lagos State,” he said.

Ojelabi noted that the agency remains committed to reforms that promote discipline and safety within the BRT system.

“We are reforming the system so that everyone will be happy, not one where drivers bully commuters. The commuter is king,” he said.

