Lafarge Africa records 63% revenue growth to N780.48bn in Q3’25

By Peter Egwuatu

Lafarge Africa Plc, has announced revenue of N780.48 billion for the first nine months of 2025, Q3’25, representing a 63% increase from N479.49 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024, Q3’24.

A detailed review of the results sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX shows a 246% surge in Profit After Tax (PAT), rising to N207.78 billion in 2025 from N60.08 billion in 2024. This strong performance reflects higher sales volumes, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced currency stability.

Cost of Sales increased to N324.36 billion from N241.73 billion, while Administrative and selling expenses rose by 48%, to N162.03 billion from N109.74 billion, largely attributable to business expansion and inflationary pressures.

Commenting on the results, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, stated: “Building on the momentum from previous quarters, our Q3 results highlight our cost discipline, strategic market positioning, and operational excellence. We delivered a 43% increase in Net Sales, a 107% rise in Operating Profit, and a Profit After Tax of N75 billion for the quarter.

“For the nine-month period, Net Sales and Operating Profit grew by 63% and 129%, respectively. These results reaffirm Lafarge Africa’s resilience, supported by sustained volume growth, efficiency gains, innovative products, and a relatively stable operating environment.”

Alade-Akinyemi further highlighted the company’s strengthened partnership with Huaxin Cement Group, noting that: “Our collaboration with Huaxin Cement Group enables us to deepen technical expertise, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen supply reliability. Huaxin’s 115-year global legacy in cement manufacturing is a major strategic advantage for Lafarge Africa.”

He expressed appreciation to shareholders, customers, partners, and employees for their continued confidence and commitment, emphasizing that their collective support has been instrumental to the company’s sustained growth.

Looking ahead, the CEO reaffirmed Lafarge Africa’s positive outlook, with the building materials segment expected to maintain strong growth momentum through year-end. He confirmed Lafarge Africa’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and will further deepen the company’s footprint in the use of Alternative fuel, Ecocrete and Ecopanet solutions to accelerate green growth in the Nigerian cement industry.

“Our focus remains on seizing emerging opportunities, driving sustainable growth, and delivering longterm value to all stakeholders,” he concluded.